Hollywood’s Most Famous Dynasties

There are royal dynasties, political dynasties, and sports dynasties. And in the entertainment world, there are acting dynasties.

To determine the most famous acting families in Hollywood history, 24/7 Tempo gathered information from the IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as well as celebrity-focused media sources such as Hello. This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of the most famous acting families in Hollywood history, but a sampling of the people whose children and grandchildren and occasionally great-grandchildren have shown that talent can be passed on from generation to generation. (Here are 50 celebrities with super-famous parents.)

Some of the families on this list won Academy Awards in the early years of the Oscars, and were lucky enough to see succeeding family members win the golden statue too. Walter and John Huston are the only father-son duo so far to win Academy Awards. For instance, in 1949, Walter won Best Supporting Actor for “The Treasure of Sierra Madre,” and John took home statues for Best Director and Best Screenplay for the same film. John’s daughter Angelica won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for “Prizzi’s Honor” in 1986, becoming the third generation of Hustons to win an Oscar.

Francis Ford Coppola’s family has spread around Oscar glory, too. Coppola has won for Best Director (“The Godfather: Part II”) and Best Screenplay (“The Godfather: Part II,” “Patton”), and his daughter Sofia copped a golden statue for Best Screenplay (“Lost in Translation”). Coppola’s nephew, Nicolas Cage, won a Best Actor Academy Award as well for “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Oscar-nominated actors Kirk Douglas, Bruce Dern, and Judy Garland, on the other hand, failed to win the Academy Award – but their children did: Michael Douglas for “Wall Street,” Laura Dern for “Marriage Story,” and Liza Minnelli for “Cabaret.” (These are the most nominated actors who still don’t have Oscars.)