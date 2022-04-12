23 Surprising Cooking Tips You Learn at Culinary School

When most of the country was homebound for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people undoubtedly found new hobbies. One new activity a lot of people took on was cooking. Trying out new recipes is one option, and cooking like a pro may be easier than most people think.

24/7 Tempo spoke to two chefs to learn some cooking tips that are taught in culinary schools.

You can Google how to make the perfect soufflé or steak, but how to prepare them at home – where kitchens are not usually as well equipped as those in restaurants – may take some extra skills.

The following is not an exhaustive list. So if you need additional advice about saving time, safety, or preparing ingredients before turning on the stove — here are 50 basic cooking tips you should memorize.

Click here for surprising tips you can learn at culinary school