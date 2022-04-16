The Most Famous Bunnies of All Time

This year Easter falls on April 17. The exact origins of the Easter bunny are a mystery but bunnies are a symbol of Easter. In fiction, rabbits are often portrayed as playful, cunning tricksters — think Bugs Bunny. Because of Easter, bunny rabbits are everywhere — in stores, on cards, in commercials, and in movie theaters.

In observance of the season, 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the most famous bunnies of all time. We were pleasantly surprised to see how many bunnies have made their mark in history. For many decades they have appeared as characters in comics and literature, as stars of cartoons and films, as heroes and villains, as giants and cute little balls of fur, and even as advertising icons.

Who would have thought bunnies were such big business? Of course, for every celebrity bunny there are millions more living in the wild and in obscurity as pets in homes around the country. 24/7 Tempo honors them all.

24/7 Tempo reviewed rabbits and bunnies of fame throughout history, including both real animals, such as Former Vice President Mike Pence’s rabbit, and fictional bunnies. These rabbits are featured on folk songs and stories, television, film, advertising, and more. The rabbits on this list are ranked on the total combined Wikipedia page view for each rabbit’s Wikipedia entry.

