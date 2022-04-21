States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,996,861 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.9% of the population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 51.1% all the way up to 82.4%.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of April 19, only about 79.4% of the 718,395,000 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 65.1% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 24,421 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.