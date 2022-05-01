These Are the Shortest Wars in History

As the war between Russia and Ukraine stretches into its third month, there is little optimism for a quick resolution. Armed conflicts like this are often protracted, as soldiers desperately defend their homes from invading forces. (These are 20 wars Russia has fought since 1917.)

This is not always the case, though. In some instances, wars can quickly come to a head – sometimes due to a quick and decisive victory by one side, other times due to swift intervention by the international community that convinces both sides to lay down their weapons. In fact, a number of international conflicts have ended in a matter of days, if not hours.

To determine the shortest wars in history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of major international conflicts that lasted less than a month, as compiled by The Independent.

The shortest wars in history span all different time periods and locations on the globe – one conflict on this list occurred nearly 1,000 years ago, while another ended in 2008. These wars took place in Europe, Asia, Africa, Central America, and the Middle East.

It can be difficult to pin down exactly when many wars started, given that their beginnings are often messy and irregular, sometimes beginning with small skirmishes before they evolve into full-on conflicts.

These brief wars are not the norm. Often, armed conflicts can drag out for months, if not years. Also, many wars are the result of long simmering conflicts that devolved into war, with countries fighting on and off for generations. These are the longest wars in history.

