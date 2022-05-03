30 of the Most Legendary Warriors in History

The history of the world is largely a melodrama of war and conquest. Despite modern endeavors to curb imperialism and solve disputes through diplomatic means, the truth is that there have been more years of war than peace in recorded history. These are the 20 longest wars in history.

Some wars have dragged on for decades or even centuries, as decisive victories failed to materialize. As seen in the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, a military force may not see success when its troops are discouraged, disorganized, and poorly supplied. The antidote to these shortcomings is often strong leadership.

Even when armies are drafted or otherwise forced to fight, they may be more willing to risk their lives for a leader who is adept at boosting morale and modeling courage for their troops. History has seen many of these warriors inspire their forces to succeed in battle – or to die trying. Here are 50 of the most decorated war heroes in American history.

To determine the greatest warriors in history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of famous warriors from various different eras and parts of the world as compiled by Biography Online. Warriors are listed in no particular order.

While most of these historical leaders were undoubtedly real people, a few have reached legendary status, and their stories have been wildly embellished by historians with a penchant for the poetic. Others may be based on a real figure but are likely solely mythological.

From all corners of the Earth, warlords have emerged who have unified tribes and conquered others. A few – including Genghis Khan – have altered the course of history and left their marks on the demographics of countless countries. Some ruled with terror, others with keen diplomacy, and yet others – including Joan of Arc – believed in their divine appointment and inspired their followers to take on their holy mission.

