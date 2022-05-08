States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

Though the omicron peak has passed, new daily cases of COVID-19 are ticking up in much of the country. There were an average of 18.8 confirmed new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 14.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 44 states over the past week.

The current increase in cases nationwide is being driven disproportionately by North Carolina and Maine, the two states where the average number of new daily cases is climbing the fastest on a per capita basis.

To date, Rhode Island has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any state, at 33,582 for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, there has been a total of 24,684 cases per 100,000 people.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of May 5, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.