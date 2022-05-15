This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Arizona. Since the pandemic began, Arizona has reported a total of 30,189 deaths — or 421 for every 100,000 people. Per capita deaths attributable to the virus are also high in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and West Virginia. In each of these places, the death rate stands at at least 381 per 100,000 people.

For context, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 303 deaths for every 100,000 people.

To date, Vermont has reported the fewest coronavirus deaths on a per capita basis. There have been an estimated 99 COVID-19 deaths across the state for every 100,000 people since the pandemic began.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are far more likely to die from the virus than younger Americans, if infected. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of May 12, 2022.