Most Tragic On Screen Moments That Will Make You Cry

There’s nothing wrong with crying — it can be an important safety valve for stress and emotional pain. In fact, bottling up your feelings can be bad for your health. There’s a whole genre of films known as “weepies.”

Also known as a tearjerker, a weepie has a sentimental plotline, often intended to provoke heartache. There are also films that are anything but sentimental and tackle such heavy issues as hate crimes and the Holocaust, that have the same emotional impact.

If you feel the need for some emotional release, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the saddest on-screen moments guaranteed to make you cry.

It includes such serious films as “American History X” — when Danny is killed at school — and “Boys Don’t Cry” — when Brandon is murdered for being transgender.

There are also less weighty films such as “Cast Away” — when Chuck Noland loses his volleyball Wilson — and “Forrest Gump” — when Forrest visits Jenny’s grave. Coincidentally, both of those starred Tom Hanks. For more movies starring Tom Hanks, see America’s favorite movies of all time.

At the other end of the spectrum are animated films such as “Dumbo,” which isn’t quite a weepie but includes the unforgettable moment when his mother is locked in the cage. There’s also “Monsters Inc.” and the scene when Sully says goodbye to Boo. Boohoo! (Need more tears? See here for the saddest movies ever made.)

