States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

There were an average of 30.6 confirmed new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, effectively unchanged from an average of 30.7 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before. Still, new daily cases of COVID-19 are ticking up in much of the country.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 35 states over the past week. Currently, the average number of new daily cases per capita is increasing the fastest in Hawaii.

To date, Rhode Island has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any state, at 35,018 for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, there has been a total of 25,271 cases per 100,000 people.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of May 26, 2022. It is important to note that in some states, weekly infection rates may include cases of the virus that occurred earlier but were not previously counted.