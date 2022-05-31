Every Episode of Black Mirror, Ranked

A sixth season of the British speculative fiction anthology series “Black Mirror” is in development for Netflix, three years after the last season aired. Modeled after “The Twilight Zone,” it first aired in 2011 and 2012 on the British network Channel 4 before being picked up by Netflix. (Here are the 50 best Netflix original series of all time.)

“Black Mirror” uses each standalone episode to draw some aspect of modern life to its logical extreme, exploring possible dystopian futures shaped by humanity’s obsession with social media, the advent of digital surveillance, and the prospective outcomes of current experimental technology. The often horrific outcomes are disturbing, yet sadly conceivable. For instance, the terrifying power of social media platforms permeates the series, with characters who lose their livelihoods, and even their lives, due to their online social standing or interactions – a scenario that is already all too real. (The title of the series refers to the black reflective surface of a smartphone, computer, or tablet screen when it’s not in use.)

24/7 Tempo has ranked every episode of Black Mirror by reviewing user ratings for all 22 episodes (one of which was a between-season special) as of May 2022 on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. In cases of tied scores, the episodes with more votes in IMDb were ranked higher. Data on season and episode number and original airdate also came from IMDb. Note that some of the airdates are identical, because the streaming platforms airing the show put up several episodes at once in some cases. (A “Black Mirror” feature film, “Bandersnatch,” released in 2018, is not included in the ranking.)

Click here to see all episodes of “Black Mirror,” ranked

Multiple episodes deal with the possibility of our memories being recorded and replayed – possibly against our will. Another common element in the series is virtual or augmented reality, whether it is used for video games or to help soldiers find and eliminate targets. Ocular and cranial implants appear more than a few times, as do robots. Many episodes keep the viewer in suspense until a final, unforeseen twist – and we have refrained from revealing those spoilers in the summaries that follow. (Read about 100 years of robots: how technology and our lives have changed.)