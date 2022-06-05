Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

As steaming summer temperatures grip the nation, you may want to sit inside, cooled by the AC, and stream these movies on Hulu Plus. Luckily, you’ll have a choice of classics, award-winners, and some lesser-known but worthwhile titles this month.

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu Plus this June, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of May 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

Looking for a bit of sci-fi horror? Hulu Plus is streaming two of the “Alien” blockbusters: “Alien” and “Aliens.” Sigourney Weaver helms both as she battles creatures intent on taking over her spaceships. (Both place very highly on the list of the 50 best sci-fi movies of all time.)

After watching those intense films, take a break with some comedies and lighter fare. Tune in to the romcom, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” or the coming-of-age teen comedy “Dazed and Confused.” In the latter, we see the breakout role for future star Matthew McConaughey, in which he first utters his signature phrase, “Alright, alright, alright.”

For pure romance set to music, Hulu Plus offers “La La Land.” Although “La La Land” didn’t win Best Picture Oscar (presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced it as the winner, when the Oscar actually went to “Moonlight”), the story of an aspiring actress and struggling musician was adored by critics and moviegoers alike. It’s worth viewing again. (These are the best musicals of all time.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Hulu this month

For something completely different, stream “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” a 2011 film that follows the lead (Elizabeth Olsen) as she attempts to escape the clutches of a cult. Or you can opt for action (“Die Hard,” “Taken”), history (“The Young Victoria”), or straight-up drama (“Nomadland”).