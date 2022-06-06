Best Movies to Stream for Free This Month

According to data consulting company Kantar, 85% of U.S.households subscribed to a video on-demand service as of the fourth quarter of 2021. That’s a rise of two percentage points from the prior year. In number terms, that means 109.4 million households have signed up for a subscription service.

When they switch on those subscription plans to watch a movie, they have some treats in the queue this month. And they can watch them for free.

To determine the best movies to stream for free this June, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of May 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes that are streaming on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, Amazon Freevee, Peacock, Vudu, and/or Crackle. Documentaries were not considered. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Our list offers a wide range of choices. For classic movie lovers, Charlie Chaplin’s silent masterpieces “The Gold Rush” and “The Kid” are available to stream. (See how those films ranked among Charlie Chaplin’s best and worst movies.)

Want action? “The French Connection” is not only a great police thriller, but contains one of the best car chase scenes in cinema history, too. Police are also at the heart of another murder mystery in “Fargo.”

For Audrey Hepburn fans (and who isn’t?), three of her top movies are in the lineup. Her breakout role in “Roman Holiday” with Gregory Peck won her an Oscar. Two other romantic comedies, “Sabrina” and “Charade,” paired her with William Holden and Cary Grant, respectively. All ooze with old-time Hollywood glamour. (See more of the best romantic comedies of all time.)

For a completely different experience, “Psycho” will scare you out of your seat. In this Alfred Hitchcock-directed film, Anthony Perkins portrays a psychotic with a strained relationship (to put it mildly) with his mother. And more horror awaits in the groundbreaking “Night of the Living Dead.”