26 Worst Blunders in Sports History

Growing up, athletes dream of getting to compete in the biggest moments on the biggest stages, competing for championships and laying it all on the line for a chance at greatness. Unfortunately, for every champion, there is a team or competitor who comes up just short.

In the most intense situations in sports, sometimes athletes make a crucial mistake at the worst possible time. Sports history is littered with such unfortunate plays and incidents, with just one play costing a team a shot at a championship. (These are the most embarrassing records in sports history.)

To determine the biggest blunders in sports history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed memorable mistakes in important sporting moments using sources like Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated, and the Sports Reference family of sites.

These blunders will live on in sports fans’ memories forever. Just a few words is all that is needed to make supporters relive one of the most disappointing moments of their lives – The Fumble. Kick Six. Wide Right. Double Doink.

Some of these blunders didn’t just prevent a championship, they stopped a team from going down as one of the greatest of all time. Many of the teams on this list were just that one fateful play away from capping some of the most dominant seasons in the history of their sports. (Here, for instance, are the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl.)