Highest Grossing Children's Comedies of All Time

Movies for little kids are a big business. Each year, studios try to produce the film that all the kids will be talking about on the playground. These kids movies can be box office juggernauts – not to mention a way to sell a whole line of related merchandise.

Throughout movie history, there have been dozens of kids comedies that earned hundreds of millions of dollars – and even a few that crossed the $1 billion mark when adjusted for inflation. (These are the most profitable kids’ movies of all time.)

To determine the highest-grossing kids’ movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on inflation-adjusted box office earnings for kids comedy movies from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. Only comedies that were rated G or PG were included. Data on audience ratings came from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, and IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Cast information also came from IMDb.

Some of Hollywood’s most successful films are family-friendly animated comedies, but whether animated or live action, these movies often feature familiar themes like talking animals or fairy tale magic, all while making sure to teach young viewers an important lesson. These tropes date back decades, as many of the highest-grossing kids comedies were released over 50 years ago. These are the greatest animated movies of all time.

Children’s movies are sometimes dismissed by adults, but some of the films on this list have transcended being “good for a kid’s movie” and rise to the level of simply being a great film, regardless of genre. Many are now considered all-time classics, with rave reviews from kids and parents alike.