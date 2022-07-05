This Is the Best Revenge Movie of All Time

“Revenge is a dish best served cold.” In other words, don’t rush it. Sometimes it is better to wait until people do not expect payback. Revenge may not be part of everyday life, but it is certainly something people turn to when they have been wronged. Of course, there is a danger. People who take revenge often are the targets of revenge themselves later. It is a difficult cycle to avoid.

Filmmakers have long been fascinated with the idea of revenge, whether failed or successful, and have used it as the motivation for their plots. Many of the resulting films, often filled with fast-paced action and plenty of violence, have become classics. And the best revenge movie of all time is “Once Upon a Time in the West.” (Here are the best classic westerns to stream from home.)

To determine the best revenge movie of all time, 24/7 Tempo considered a database of those movies tagged “revenge” on

The Numbers, an online film industry data site owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, or identified in “What Are the Best Revenge Movies?,“ published by Vulture.

We then developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Films that contain elements of revenge, but whose plots are not driven by a protagonist or antagonist seeking or avoiding it, were excluded from consideration. Cast information and directorial credits come from IMDb.

The desire to get even is not unique to certain cultures and seems to be part of the human experience across time and around the world. Some revenge movies have intricate plots. Others are comparatively straightforward tales of people embarking on a quest for justice. Some of them failed to do well at the box office when first released but are now considered among the best films of all time. (These are classic movies that flopped when they came out.)