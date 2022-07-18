Famous Movie Roles That Had to Be Recast

The Broadway world was shocked when Beanie Feldstein announced she would leave the revival of “Funny Girl” after roughly three months in the role of comedienne Fanny Brice. The show debuted in April 2022 to poor reviews, and even though Feldstein was initially slated to leave in September, she moved up her exit to July, saying the production wanted to “take the show in a different direction.”

As the saying goes, “the show must go on” so Lea Michele will step into the lead role. This kind of substitution is not an uncommon occurrence, as dozens of theater productions, TV shows, and major movies have been forced to recast major characters over the years for a variety of reasons. (See what famous actors did next after their breakout roles.)

24/7 Tempo reviewed entertainment sources like Vulture, Screenrant, and The Wrap to compile a list of high-profile film, TV, and stage roles that were recast during production, between movie sequels, or during the series run. Additional data came from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon.

Often, actors want to find a new role instead of reprising a previous character and leave a production amicably. Sometimes, though, recastings are the result of messy behind-the-scenes drama. Stars have abandoned projects over creative differences and contract disputes. Other times, performers are fired for on-set misconduct or other high-profile bad behavior that could negatively affect the movie at the box office. (These are the scandals that shocked Hollywood.)

Click here to see the biggest roles that were recast

Taking over for an actor in the role that they made famous isn’t always easy. Replacement performers can sometimes seamlessly slide into the part and fans will hardly notice the change. Other times, shaking up the principal cast can throw off the chemistry that helped make a show or film successful and make the sequel feel like a cynical cash-grab by studios, rather than a continuation of a story.