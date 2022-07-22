The Number of Bombings Last Year in Every State

Many of the worst domestic terrorist attacks in the last several decades have been bombings. Such incidents include the spree of bombings carried out by Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, between 1978 and 1995, the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, and the April 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which left 168 people dead and hundreds more injured.

While it has been years since any incident of comparable magnitude has been carried out in the United States, each year, hundreds of bombings are reported nationwide. According to a report compiled by the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the Department of Justice, there were 381 bombings in the United States in 2021.

Using data compiled by the ATF and the DOJ, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most bombings were reported last year. Only 10 states reported no bombings, while 15 states had at least 10.

Each bombing incident noted on this list, was, by definition, carried out intentionally with any one of a variety of implements, including improvised explosive devices, pipe bombs, and commercial or military explosives. Bombings and other explosions resulted in 27 fatalities in 2021 and 100 injuries – the likes of which are seldom seen outside of combat zones. (Here is a look at the states where the most people are killed by guns.)

While the number of bombings reported in last year represent a 12% decline from 2020, incidents of bomb threats surged by 129% – from 818 in 2020 to 1,876 in 2021. Schools were the most common targets for bomb threats nationwide in 2021. (Here is a look at America’s most dangerous states.)

