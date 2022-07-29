Countries Importing the Most Guns to the US

Gun sales exploded in the United States in 2020, reaching an all-time high of nearly 23 million. Surging U.S. sales were a boon not only for American gun makers, but also for the global firearm manufacturing industry.

Many of the world’s largest firearm companies – including Sturm, Ruger & Co., Remington Outdoor, and Smith & Wesson – are located in the United States. However, the spike in gun sales also led to an influx of firearms from overseas. The U.S. imported over 6.8 million guns in 2020, up 71% from the previous year, and by far the most ever recorded. For comparison, American arms manufacturers assembled 7 million guns in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun shops).

Using data from the 2021 edition of Firearms Commerce in the United States, a report published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 32 countries from which the US is importing the most guns. Countries are ranked by the total number of handguns, rifles, and shotguns imported into the United States in 2020.

The largest share of all U.S. imports of firearms in 2020 – nearly 60% – were handguns. Shotguns were the second largest category, accounting for about 28% of all firearm imports, followed by rifles, which made up just under 13% of all imports.

The vast majority of countries on this list are located in Europe, though this list includes some Asian and South American countries as well. Some of the countries sending the most guns to the U.S. are home to firearm brands that many American gun enthusiasts and sports men and women would be familiar with, including Beretta, which is headquartered in Italy (No. 6 on the list); Glock, headquartered in Austria (No. 2), and Taurus, headquartered in Brazil (No. 3). (Here is a look at the 25 counties selling the most weapons).

