The Most Iconic Jeeps Ever Made

Few vehicles are as iconic or instantly recognizable as a Jeep. These vehicles are known for their big, boxy frames and off-road capabilities. With high ratings for safety and performance, Jeeps have a devoted fan base of drivers.

America’s love affair with Jeeps dates back more than 75 years. Throughout the many generations and iterations of Jeep vehicles, a handful of models stand out as especially groundbreaking and memorable.

To determine the most iconic Jeeps ever made, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including SlashGear and HotCars. Vehicles made by Willys-Overland Motors prior to the Jeep trademark established in 1950 have been included.

Jeeps throughout the years have pushed automotive technology and design forward. Many of the cars on this list added in new features designed to make driving safer, easier and more comfortable. (These are the best and worst things about owning a Jeep.)

Jeep’s legacy of ruggedness and durability stem from its original role – fighting in World War II. The precursors to jeeps were 4×4 vehicles used by U.S. forces in the European Theater for combat, ambulances, transport, and a variety of other tasks. After GIs returned home from the war, many wanted a “GP” for their civilian life. (These are the popular products you never knew were invented by the military.)