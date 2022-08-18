The Deadliest States To Drive

Tens of thousands of Americans are killed in auto accidents each year. Crashes are the leading cause of nonnatural death in the country and the overall leading cause of death for Americans aged 1-54.

While there are a multitude of ways drivers can keep themselves safe, geographical location can be an important factor in auto safety. Bad weather, poorly maintained roads, and local safety laws play a big factor in car safety. The most dangerous states to drive in the country have auto fatality rates that are many times higher than the safest states. (Fatigue can contribute to crashes. This is the city with the longest commute in every state.)

To determine the deadliest states to drive, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the fatality rate — the number of fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers — for each state using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

When ranking the deadliest states to drive, some regional trends emerge. Seven of the 10 states with the highest auto fatality rates are located in the South. Six of the 10 safest states are located in the Northeast, and all nine northeastern states have among the lowest auto fatality rates. States in the West and Midwest have a wide variation in fatality rates, with states from each region ranking among the safest and deadliest to drive.

Dangerous roads are not just an American issue, as more than 1 million people are killed on roadways around the world annually. In fact, the U.S. does not even rank among the 50 most dangerous countries for drivers. These are the countries with the most dangerous roads.

Click here to see the deadliest states to drive.