Cities That Will Add the Most Jobs by 2060 According to Economists

Approximately 12 million new jobs will be created between 2020 and 2030, a growth rate of nearly 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employment growth will be led by new jobs in health, computer, and math-related occupations, industries with projected growth rates that far exceed this average.

While some industries and sectors will lead future employment growth, growth will be more concentrated in certain areas. Some parts of America will exceed the national projected new jobs growth while other areas will stagnate or even lose jobs.

To determine the 40 cities that will add the most jobs by 2060, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on employment projections from Woods & Poole Economics, Inc., Washington D.C. Copyright 2022. Metropolitan areas were ranked based on the percentage change in projected employment from 2022 to 2060. Supplemental projections data on employment by industry is also from Woods & Poole.

Among the 40 metropolitan areas with the highest projected job growth by 2060, the number of local jobs is expected to grow by at least 75% and as much as 276%.

Texas and Florida, the country’s second largest and third largest states by population, have the highest number of cities on the list, including the metropolitan areas of Dallas-Fort Worth and Orlando, where employment is forecast to more than double by 2060.

The country’s largest state, California, has three cities on the list, the largest of which is the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metropolitan area of 2.3 million residents, where transportation and warehousing jobs could grow by as much as 185% by 2060.

Employment is expected to more than double in 15 of the 40 cities listed, led by The Villages, Florida, home of the country’s largest age-restricted retirement community. Jobs in this central Florida city of about 81,000 residents is projected to increase to about 198,000 workers, up from nearly 53,000 in 2022, led by an expected massive jump in the number of retail jobs serving this community of retirees.

The fastest growing industries in these 40 cities are led by educational services and company management, followed by jobs in health care, transportation and warehousing, professional and technical services, and wholesale trade.



