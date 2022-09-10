The Best Movies About the Queen and British Royalty

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, was one of the most, if not the most, photographed women in the world. She is remembered as a steadfast monarch who, during her 70 years on the throne, symbolized stability for the United Kingdom and the world even through turbulent times.

A popular figure, the queen, who was famous for her witty sense of humor, and the British royal family were depicted in popular culture, especially in movies and TV shows. Many actors over the decades have played the part of the sovereign as well as her predecessors, some to critical acclaim.

To determine the best movies about Queen Elizabeth and British royalty, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of September 2022. All ratings were weighted equally. We considered only movies with at least 500 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes and ruled out documentaries. Data on cast credits came from IMDb.

The most notable and recent example of a show about the queen is the Netflix hit series “The Crown,” which examines her life and relationships with the royal family, the British public, and various prime ministers from the 1940s to modern times. Four women play Elizabeth, three as the queen and one as the princess.

On the big screen, perhaps the most memorable Queen Elizabeth II was Helen Mirren. The actor won her first — and so far only — Oscar for portraying the late British monarch in the 2006 biopic “The Queen.” (These are the best movies about real people.)

