20 Biggest Bombs in Russia's Military Arsenal

Recently, the Ukrainian army has scored some major victories against the Russian army in the eastern part of the country. Yet the war, most experts agree, is far from over. Russia still possesses bombs and other munitions that can inflict great damage. (Check out the bombs and missiles used by the U.S. military.)

To assess the aviation bombs Russia uses, 247 Wall St. reviewed an assessment by GlobalSecurity.org, which analyzes security issues around the world. Aviation bombs are generally those dropped from aircraft. The weapons listed are categories of bombs, ranked by the weight of the largest bomb in each class.

Within its arsenal, Russia can deploy incendiary, chemical, and precision-guided armaments. Not all do physical damage. The country’s leaflet bombs drop proganda material in a form of psychological warfare that serves to demoralize, threaten, and disseminate disinformation.

While leaflet bombs do not cause physical harm, most other Russian bombs do. Perhaps the most onimous of Russia’s bombs is the so-called “Father of all bombs” or a vaccum bomb. Also known as a thermobaric weapon, the vacuum bomb sucks oxygen from the air, enabling its fiery blast to last longer than a conventional bomb. It’s also capable of vaporizing human bodies.

Russia reportedly used a cluster bomb to attack a preschool in northeastern Ukraine in February. And Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. told Congress members Russia had also deployed a vacuum bomb in the recent conflict, though that has yet to be confirmed. International human rights organizations have condemned the use of cluster bombs and vacuum weapons. (Find out also about the most common ships and submarines in the Russian navy.)

Though not on the list, Russia’s arsenal of precision-guided munitions is limited, GlobalSecurity.org notes, and that is likely because of the high cost of such munitions. The advanced navigation and targeting systems in the bombs make them very costly to produce.

