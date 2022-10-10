The States With the Most Dinosaur Discoveries

In 1836, two Massachusetts residents found a series of three-toed tracks embedded in sandstone in the Connecticut River Valley. The president of Amherst College, Reverend Edward Hitchcock, described the tracks in the American Journal of Science as having been made by giant, three-toed birds. The footprints were, in fact, dinosaur footprints.

Hitchcock's article would go down in history as one of the first scientific descriptions of dinosaur fossils made in the United States.

Hitchcock’s article would go down in history as one of the first scientific descriptions of dinosaur fossils made in the United States. (Although they are not bodily remains or bones, dinosaur tracks are categorized as fossils in the field of modern paleontology.) Dinosaur fossils, including tracks, have been found in all but five states – Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Kentucky.

To compile a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Paleobiology Database, a public database of paleontological data maintained by paleontologists from around the world. Numbers do not reflect all dinosaur fossils in the U.S., but rather the fossils available in public collections. Most commonly found fossils are listed as species unless otherwise noted. Data is accurate as of September 2022.

When Reverend Hitchcock presumed that the prehistoric tracks were made by birds, he wasn’t far off. It is commonly accepted that modern birds can trace their ancestry back to a clade (an unranked taxon, or taxonomic group) of dinosaurs known as theropods, which had hollow bones, three toes, and clawed limbs. Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor are some of the better-known theropods.

Birds are basically living dinosaurs, then, and some of the most common dinosaur bones found in the United States are prehistoric specimens of bird species that still exist today. Other prevalent fossil species in the U.S. include hadrosaurids, which were duck-billed herbivores, and ceratopsia, of which the Triceratops is the best-known. Many of these fossils are available to view in museums around the country.