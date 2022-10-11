The Best Cities for Golfers in America

According to the National Golf Foundation, 106 million Americans over the age of 6 – almost a third of the population – had some kind of interaction with golf last year. We played it on- or off-course, watched it on TV, read about it, and listened to golf-themed podcasts. Of the 106 million mentioned, about 25.1 million Americans actually got out on a golf course, and another 12.4 million tried their swing at driving ranges, golf simulators, or golf entertainment venues like Topgolf or Drive Shack.

Every state – even Alaska – has golf courses, both public and private. Of course, some parts of the country, and specifically some cities, have more such facilities than others – but which are the best U.S. cities for golfers in 2022?

To find the answer, 24/7 Tempo consulted a ranking of best cities for golfers released by LawnStarter, a lawn care company that frequently rates facilities of various kinds in cities around the country. (Of course, this particular rating is especially well-suited to the company considering that one of the most defining characteristics of golf courses is grass.)

Drawing on information from Golf Digest, Golf Tournament Association of America, GOLF.com, GolfLink, Golfweek, Lessons.com, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Nextgengolf, PGA of America, and Yelp, LawnStarter based its rankings on 21 different metrics in five categories: public and premium course access, training access (including number of golf coaches, equipment stores, and driving ranges), overall course quality (as rated by golfers), and climate. (Around America, these are the cities with the best weather.)

Despite the fact that the game was invented in the often gray and rainy Scotland, it turns out that golf in this country thrives mostly in the Sun Belt, especially in Florida, Arizona, and California, which between them account for 14 cities on this list. (Recreational opportunities and outdoor living facilities are among the reasons these are the best cities to live in the West.)

It should be noted, though, that only the 200 largest cities in the country were considered, which is why such notable golf meccas as Naples and Myrtle Beach, Florida; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Traverse City, Michigan, aren’t included.