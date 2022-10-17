Dangerous Situations The US Military Pays Extra For

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many companies added hazard pay for essential workers – those who were required to keep performing their duties even through the strictest of lockdowns. But there are many military personnel who risk their lives or perform hazardous duties on a daily basis, pandemic or not. These service members also receive hazard pay, though the pay may be much lower than what one might envision for such service.

Military wages are generally considered low, but military pay is based on military life and provides many benefits, including health care, difference allowances, and tax benefits among the rest. Still, an enlisted soldier at E-5 pay grade, equivalent to an Army sergeant, with four years experience makes $36,700 a year, well below the average for all civilian workers in the private sector of $58,000. Service members can increase their pay by volunteering for certain duties. (Here’s how much U.S. military are paid at every pay grade.)

These duties, which the military designates as hazardous, based on “the inherent dangers of the duty and risks of physical injury,” come with monetary incentives.

To find which situations and duties the military considers hazardous and pays extra for, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense’s Hazard Duty Incentive Pay sheet. The different duties are ordered by the maximum HDIP monthly rate, which, when paid, is prorated to reflect the duration of the member’s actual qualifying service during the month.

Pilots, divers, parachutists, and more are eligible for HDIP. Most of the duties, including demolition duty, duty involving handling chemical munitions, thermal stress duty, and maritime visit, board, search, and seizure, to name a few, pay $150 a month. The pay increases to $225 a month for being in imminent danger or in a hostile fire event. But normally both are not paid simultaneously.

Parachute duty can also pay $225 a month, but only for freefall jumps. For regular jumps, static-line, the pay is $150 a month. Interestingly, static-line jumps were involved in more mishaps in the Army, according to one study. Diving duty, meanwhile, pays up to $240 a month. Just in 2021, there were two deaths during an Army Combat Diver Qualification Course. (Here’s what it takes to be in 16 of America’s elite military forces.)

Flying duty HDIP can range from $110 to $250 a month for crewmembers. From 2013 to 2018 there were more than 6,000 non-combat aviation “mishaps” during training or routine operations that killed 198 service members and civilians.

