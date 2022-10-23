The Best Wine Bars in America

There’s a time and a place for dive and sports bars, with their loud music or blaring soccer games, cheap beer, and fried food. But every so often one may desire a quieter night out to enjoy some alone time with a book and a nice cabernet, or to converse with a date without yelling over a ruckus. (For a well-balanced cocktail, head to one of the best bars in America right now.)

If a tranquil evening and quality provisions are what you crave, a wine bar may be a suitable destination. With their expert sommeliers, enticing vintages by the glass and bottle, and delectable cheese and charcuterie trays (and often more serious fare), these service-oriented establishments can provide a top-notch tasting experience.

To determine the best wine bars in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including Decanter, Wine Enthusiast, Gayot, Tasting Table, Eater, Time Out, and the Sommeliers Choice Awards, as well as numerous local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users. Bars are listed in alphabetical order, not ranked.

Click here to see the best wine bars in America

While a few of these wine bars serve only drinks, most also serve at least small plates of various kinds, and some are full-service restaurants that are known for their elegant dinner fare. Many offer tasting flights and/or classes and across the board these bars aim to educate and help their guests find a wine they will love.

Some double as wine and specialty food shops, and many offer weekly tasting sessions, wine classes, or monthly wine clubs. A few wineries are on the list, offering up their own vintages. Most serve a wide selection of wines from around the world, while some specialize in organic or natural wines (made without preservatives), and a few in California aim to highlight wines made in their region. (Find out which California wine was named one of the world’s 50 best wines this year.)