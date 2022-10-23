The Worst Nicolas Cage Movies

Nicolas Cage, known for his offbeat and often intense movie performances, has been nominated for two Academy Awards and took home a Best Actor statue for “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Cage has more than 80 acting credits and 10 of his movies have received a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critics’ score of 90% or above. On the other hand, 11 Nicholas Cage films have received Tomatometer scores of 10% or less – so clearly there have been plenty of failures to counterbalance his successes. (He does not appear, however, in any of the worst movies of all time.)

To determine the worst Nicolas Cage movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of September 2022, weighting all ratings equally. Only movies where Nicolas Cage was credited as one of the leading four actors on IMDb were considered. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Click here to see the worst Nicolas Cage movies

Cage’s off-screen activities are movie fodder themselves. Cage, whose personal worth once soared as high as $150 million, has purchased a haunted mansion in New Orleans, two castles in Europe, and a private island in the Bahamas. His other curious acquisitions included a pet octopus and a dinosaur skull.

Cage’s spendthrift ways nearly bankrupted him, forcing him to take roles in movies that were widely panned and tainted his career. Of his 10 lowest-rated movies according to the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, eight were made within the last eight years. (His financial issues were compounded when he endured one of the biggest celebrity IRS audits.)