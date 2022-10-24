30 Classic TV Shows We'd Like to See Rebooted

According to Statista, 40% of adults want to see their favorite TV series rebooted to follow new storylines, and 40% hope to see existing stories through the lens of improved technology.

Both short-lived and long-lived shows have spawned reboots. Some series were on the air for many years before inspiring new generations of viewership with subsequent versions. Others were canceled after only a season or two, sometimes leaving fans desperate for a reboot following a cliffhanger ending.

To compile a list of classic television shows that we’d like to see rebooted, 24/7 Tempo consulted similar lists published elsewhere and used editorial discretion to choose the shows that seemed likely to find an audience today. Some of these shows have already been rebooted at least once, but our list references the original program and its cast. We focused on shows that had a unique plot line or were beloved by audiences, often gaining a cult following.

Many of the shows we’d like to see rebooted were loved by audiences and critics alike. Eleven of the 30 shows on our list won at least one Primetime Emmy Award. Five of these TV classics have a Tomatometer score of 100%, while two have a coveted 100% audience score. One series, “Kolchak: The Night Stalker,” scored 100% on both audience and critic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. We’ve included Rotten Tomatoes scores when available, as well as scores on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon.

Of the classic TV shows we’d like to see rebooted, ten were released in the 1960s, eight date from the ‘90s, and five were first broadcast in the ‘70s. Half of the shows released in the ‘60s were science fiction, among them “Lost in Space” and “The Time Tunnel.” (These are the best TV shows of the 1960s.)

Which genres most deserve a reboot? Science fiction takes the cake, with 12 of the 30 classic TV shows on our list falling under the sci-fi umbrella. Comedy is another popular genre, represented here by 30 shows, ranging from dark comedy to sitcoms.