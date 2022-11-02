Elton John's Best Albums According to Billboard

British rock icon Elton John is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in history. Born Reginald Dwight in England in 1947, the piano-playing John burst onto the music scene just as the Beatles were breaking up in 1969. More than 50 years later, he teamed with pop star Dua Lipa for a remake of his song “Cold Heart” that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, the rock hall-of-famer released his latest album, “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” more than 52 years after he made his first studio album, “Empty Sky.”

To determine Elton John’s top charting albums over his long career, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data on the Billboard 200 album charts. Albums were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 200 points, a week at No. 2 worth 199 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 200 worth one point. Only studio albums were considered. Billboard data is current through the week of August 20, 2022. (These are the most dominant reigns in Billboard history.)

John and his longtime musical partner lyric writer Bernie Taupin are one of the longest-running and most successful songwriting teams of all time; their singles and albums have sold more than 255 million records worldwide. Over his career, John has succeeded in the music genres of soft rock, country, pop rock, and hard rock, evolving from an introspective singer-songwriter into a flamboyant hitmaker who has sold out the biggest venues worldwide.

In the 53 years Elton John has released music, he has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album list six times and 17 of his LPs have reached the top 10. Besides the fact that his career has had tremendous staying power, his music has spent considerable time on the Billboard 200 chart. Nine of his albums have been on the Billboard 200 for 52 weeks or longer. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” a double album considered by many fans and rock critics as his greatest effort, was on the Billboard 200 the longest, a total of 111 weeks. It is undeniably one of the 50 greatest pop albums of all time.