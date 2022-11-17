Members of Congress Who Didn't Last a 100 Days on the Job

Some Congress members serve a lifetime. Holding the record for the longest consecutive service is Rep. John Dingell, Jr., of Michigan, who served for more than 59 years. Some members of Congress, however, only served for a very brief period of time – some for as short as one day.

Every Congress member – whether elected to the Senate of the U.S. House of Representatives – dreams of having a long, illustrious term. And while many have served for decades, others, for a variety of reasons, have served for far briefer periods of time. These 12 U.S. presidents were also generals.

The vast majority of short-serving representatives succeeded others who had either resigned or died in office. After being appointed or winning a special election, they served out the remainder of their predecessor’s term, which in some instances were incredibly brief. Others died in office shortly after being sworn in, and others served (very) abbreviated terms after winning long-contested elections. Some of their stories are worthy of being one of the best political comedies in history.

To determine the shortest serving Congress members of all time 24/7 Wall st. reviewed the entire history of representation since the U.S. government began. As such, we ranked both members of the House and Senate according to their total time in the U.S. Congress. Each of these members served a total of less than 100 days, some even as little as a single day.

Even if they only served for a few days (or less), these representatives managed to find their way into the history books.

Click here to see members of congress who didn’t last 100 days on the job.