America's Most Famous Company Slogans

The best company slogans are catchy, succinct, and memorable. They capture a brand’s image in only a few words and help companies draw in customers. Of course, some slogans are considerably more catchy and become very popular.

To identify America’s most famous company slogans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the advertising blog Quality Logo Products’ the 50 best slogans of all time. We added the latest annual revenue for each brand’s parent company from financial reports and company websites. The slogans are listed in no particular order.

Many of the companies with the most famous slogans specialize in selling relatively cheap and disposable consumer goods like fast food, cereal, beer, and candy. However, there are also some that sell services and durable goods like Apple, De Beers, The New York Times, Airbnb, and Toyota. (These are the most valuable brands of 2022)

Slogans are designed to be extremely brief but also etch themselves onto the minds of potential customers. The longest slogan on the list is just nine words but most are much shorter, around two to five words. Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” is only three.

Most slogans aim to highlight certain qualities that make the brand and its products stand out. Subway’s “Eat Fresh” separates it from the fast-food competition, suggesting that the sandwich maker’s food is fresher and healthier. “Save Money. Live Better.” is Walmart’s slogan that focuses on its main draw — unbeatable low prices.

There are also some slogans that focus on product specifics. M&M’s “Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Your Hands,” highlights that the candy was originally designed to survive the heat without turning into a gooey mess.

Some of the most famous slogans are brand mainstays, but others have been retired as the products and times have changed.

Verizon used “Can you hear me now?” in the 2000s to boast its cell service in a time when cell coverage was not as ubiquitous. These days, Verizon has opted for “5G Built Right,” focusing on the current race to build cellular 5G networks.

The original L’Oreal slogan was “Because I’m Worth It” but was changed to “Because You’re Worth it” in the 1990s.

The best slogans are triumphs of advertising and branding and have helped turn certain companies into household names. Some of these are no longer U.S.-owned however. Here are 25 classic American brands now owned by foreign companies.

