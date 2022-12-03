Best Countries To Move To

It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved.

In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in the living standards around the world, even more people have moved to live in another country. (Here are the 15 countries Americans are moving to the most.)

To find the best countries to move to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the World Expat Index, produced by expat insurance company William Russell. The report ranks the countries on quality of life for people who have moved there using an index that consists of four main categories: happiness, health, labor, and quality of life. The highest possible score in each of the four subcategories is 10, with the maximum overall score for the index being 40. We listed the 22 countries that scored at least a 20 in the Expat Index.

The Scandinavian countries occupy the top three positions on the list. Finland and Norway retained their positions in first and third, but the big mover was Sweden, which climbed to second from seventh. Sweden ranks fourth and fifth in happiness and health, respectively.

Eight of the first 10 slots and 17 of the 22 countries listed are European nations. The highest non-Scandinanvian country on the list is Austria. Though the Alpine country slipped to fourth from second overall, Austria scores in the top 10 in all four categories. (Find out which are the countries with the best paid leave for new parents.)

New Zealand and Australia rank fifth and sixth, respectively. New Zealand rose four places to ninth. Australia and New Zealand rank first and second in total happiness score.

As for the United States, America ranks 27th on the Expat Index list and is therefore not included here. Still, the U.S. ranks ninth in the total happiness score.

