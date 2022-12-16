The Most Popular Recipes in America for 2022

What accounts for the popularity of a recipe? Sometimes it’s just a very basic dish that people want to make sure they do right. Food websites often report that their most searched-for recipe is for a dish as simple as roast chicken – and of course around Thanksgiving, everybody wants to make sure they’re cooking that big bird correctly. (Here are some old-fashioned dishes that deserve a comeback.)

Sometimes, on the other hand, interest in a particular dish grows because someone famous mentions it, or because it’s featured in a movie or TV show, or because somebody made it (and/or ate it) on TikTok or YouTube.

To determine the most popular recipes of 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the recipe section of Google’s Year in Search compendium, which charts the recipes that had the highest rise in search traffic this year compared to 2021.

One thing the list suggests is that the Googling public is more interested in savory dishes than sweet ones. There’s only one dessert here, plus a sweetened breakfast standby. On the other hand, the Italian-deli sandwich makes two appearances, as does Italian tomato sauce. A model, an actor, a TV series, and (possibly) a play are also called out. (If you want somebody else to make your sandwich, here’s a list of the best deli in every state.)

Because the exact recipes for most of these dishes vary from source to source, we are publishing only basic descriptions of each dish. If you want an actual recipe of any of these, well, Google it.

Click here to see the most popular recipes of 2022