Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey also shows that 33% of Americans personally own a gun.

Of course, gun ownership and the presence of firearms in the household vary considerably across different demographic groups, regions, income levels, and other categories. There is one category where two-thirds of members live in a household with a gun, and another where less than one-third do.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a poll conducted by polling agency Gallup between Oct. 3 and Oct. 20, 2022, titled: Household Gun Ownership in U.S. Among Subgroups. The poll asked those surveyed if they personally owned a gun or if they were a member of a household with a gun. The respondents were grouped into several different categories, including gender, political party affiliation, age, region, household income, and type of community.

One of the categories with the biggest differences in gun ownership rates is region. In the East, 22% of people personally own a gun, whereas in the South, 44% do. The reasons for this difference are cultural and political. In many states in the South, for example, there are more registered Republicans, the leading indicator for gun ownership. Another reason likely has to do with the differences in gun ownership laws. (Here are the states with the loosest gun laws.)

