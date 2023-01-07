Celebrities Who Are Currently in - or Have Been to - Prison

When they’re not trying to put them on a pedestal, the entertainment media tries to humanize celebrities by saying they’re “just like us.” That would include human failings, and celebrities sometimes get in trouble with the law – just like us.

To compile a list of celebrities who are either currently in prison or have served time in jail, 24/7 Tempo consulted IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and a variety of other media outlets.

Whether they’re singers, rappers, television or movie actors, or reality stars, numerous celebrities have had run-ins with the law that have landed them in prison. Their crimes have covered the spectrum.

Many celebrities got in trouble for various tax violations such as fraud and evasion. Singer Lauryn Hill and actor Wesley Snipes have already done time in jail, and reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are scheduled to go to prison early this year for tax-related offenses. (These are the biggest celebrity IRS audits.)

Among the celebrities who have been jailed for drug possession or intent to distribute are Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr., rapper Meek Mill, and comedian Tim Allen.

Rappers DMX and Flesh ‘N’ Bone and “Godfather of Soul” James Brown were all convicted on weapons possession charges. (They might have done better in one of the states with the loosest gun laws.)

Actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were swept up by authorities in the college entrance exam cheating scandal when they tried to fraudulently get their children into elite universities. Speaking of fraud, Martha Stewart served time for securities fraud, and Abby Lee Miller, dance-business owner for the reality TV show “Dance Moms,” was jailed for bankruptcy fraud.

Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, two of the highest-profile sexual predators targeted by the #MeToo movement, were imprisoned for sexual assault.

Those who were convicted for manslaughter or murder charges included Phil Spector, Michael Jace, Ryan Grantham, Duane “Dog” Chapman, Marion “Suge’ Knight, and Ricardo Medina Jr.