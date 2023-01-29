Countries Americans Buy the Most Shotguns From

Americans buy a lot of guns. The American gun and ammunition market generates $70.5 billion in economic output in the U.S., according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The NSSF has estimated that 16.4 million guns were sold in America in 2022 alone, which actually represents a substantial decrease from the 18.5 million sold in 2021 and the 21 million sold in 2020.

But even though millions of those guns are produced in the U.S., between 20% to 43% of the guns sold in the U.S. market are imported from abroad each year, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Handguns are by far the most popular type of firearm the U.S. imports, but shotguns are also highly sought after. The number of imported shotguns has increased steadily over the years, but it saw a sharp increase in 2020. Between 2000 and 2019, annual shotgun imports increased from approximately 350,000 to about 750,000. In 2020, that number increased to approximately 1,500,000 shotguns. (These are the number of new guns in the U.S. each year since 1986.)

Using data from the ATF’s National Firearms Commerce and Tracking Assessment report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries Americans are buying the most shotguns from. (These are the world’s biggest gun manufacturers.)

Between 2010 and 2020, the U.S. imported nearly 9 million shotguns, including autoloading shotguns, pump shotguns, over-and-under shotguns, and other types of shotguns. The 10 countries on this list accounted for 8.2 million, or 91%, of all imported guns.

