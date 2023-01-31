The Fastest Vehicles in the US Military

Military ground vehicles don’t necessarily go at high speeds. Most have top speeds of no more than 65 mph. Some military ground vehicles are fighting vehicles, bristling with weapons. Many others, however, are tractors, trucks, bulldozers, reconnaissance vehicles, and infantry transports.

To determine the fastest US Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on military ground vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries across the world both past and present. We ranked the vehicles according to the top speed of each vehicle. For each vehicle we also included horsepower, crew size, when the vehicle entered service, and what role it plays within the military, all from Military Factory.

The range of speeds of the military’s vehicles is from 24.9 mph for the M88 Hercules recovery vehicle to the Flyer-72 ALSV (Advanced Light Strike Vehicle), which has a top speed of 99.4 mph. (At sea, Russia has the fastest warship in the world.)

Four infantry fighting vehicles are among the fastest on our list – the M2 Bradley, RG-31, RG-33, and the Infantry Squad Vehicle. The M2 Bradley came into service in 1981 and is the oldest of the four. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is the most recent addition, coming into service in 2021.

Three of the 10 fastest vehicles used by the U.S. military are classified as mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) wheeled armored vehicles. MRAPs are constructed with a V-shaped hull designed to deflect explosions away from the troop compartment. All three vehicles – M-ATV, the Buffalo H, and the MaxxPro – came into service earlier in the 21st century and were available to participate against the insurgents in Iraq. They have crews of two to five people, and all three vehicles have a top speed of more than 65 mph. (Here are 34 combat vehicles used by the U.S. military.)

Click here to see the fastest vehicles in the US military.