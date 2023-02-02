America's Favorite Pickup Trucks

Built for hauling and towing building materials, equipment, and machinery, pickup trucks have long been popular among farmers, landscapers, and tradespeople. In recent years, however, the appeal of pickup trucks has expanded to the broader market, and they are now one of the most popular vehicle segments in the United States. The number of registered pickup trucks in the U.S. skyrocketed by 71% between 1995 and 2019 – from 28.2 million to 48.3 million, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Pickup trucks have several notable advantages over other popular vehicle segments like sedans, crossover SUVs, and minivans. In addition to the versatility and capability offered by an open bed, high ground clearance, and a powerful engine, pickups often hold their resale value better than other vehicles and have an established reputation for reliability. These attributes, which have made pickups ideal work trucks, have also contributed to their growing popularity as daily drivers and even family vehicles.

Unlike most trucks of the 1980s and 1990s, many of today’s pickups come equipped with luxury interiors, outfitted with high-tech infotainment systems, and can comfortably seat five adults. With broad appeal, U.S. pickup truck sales topped 2.7 million in 2022 alone, according to GoodCarBadCar, an auto industry data company. But when it comes to choosing which make and model to buy, Americans have some clear preferences.

Using 2022 vehicle sales figures compiled by GoodCarBadCar, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular pickup trucks in America. We ranked all 17 mass production pickup truck models available in the U.S. by total sales in the 2022 calendar year.

The top three best-selling pickup trucks in 2022 were also the best-selling vehicle of any segment, and the only vehicles to sell more than 400,000 units last year. The Ford F-Series, which sold nearly 654,000 units in 2022, has been the best selling vehicle in the U.S. for 41 consecutive years. (This is the good, the bad, and the ugly, of owning a Ford F-150.)

Selling nearly 216,000 units in 2022, the Toyota Tacoma is the only midsize truck to rank among five most popular pickups in the U.S. The Tacoma has been America’s best selling midsize truck for 18 consecutive years.

As pickup trucks have surged in popularity, competition among automakers has also ramped up – and exactly how long the dominant models on this list can retain their market share remains to be seen. Several name plates on this list, including the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, are brand new, introduced for the first time within the last two years. Meanwhile, trucks like the Nissan Frontier and the Toyota Tundra have recently been redesigned for a new generation, revitalizing their brand and sparking a surge in 2022 sales. (Here is a look at the cars that have been completely redesigned for 2023.)

