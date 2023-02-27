America's Oldest Land Vehicles Still in Use by the Military

The United States has the largest military budget on the planet and is constantly improving its arsenal and capabilities. Sometimes this means developing new weapons and vehicles, but often the most effective solution is maintaining and upgrading current equipment. Certain military vehicles have withstood the test of time and remain in service decades after they were first introduced.

To determine the oldest U.S. military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used worldwide. Military vehicles are ranked according to the year each they entered service. All the vehicles on this list have entered service before 2001. Information on top speed, crew size, and what role the vehicle plays within the military also came from Military Factory. We independently verified that each of these vehicles was still in service.

The U.S. military uses a range of older vehicles, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled surface-to-air missile systems and more. These vehicles have been modified over the years to remain effective, often receiving improvements tailored to different conflicts. Many vehicles were upgraded with better armor to protect them against improvised explosive devices during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The M1 Abrams, in use since the 1980s, is the U.S military’s main battle tank and considered by many experts to be one of the best and most technologically advanced main battle tanks in the world. It first saw combat in the Gulf War in 1991, and the U.S. recently announced that it will send M1 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian military. The tank is now on its third version, the M1A2, and has seen significant modifications over the years. (These are the countries with the most tanks)

Most vehicles have received general upgrades like improved armor, and certain types of vehicles have received upgrades to improve their specialized capabilities.

For example, the M93 Fox, a reconnaissance vehicle, has been in use since 1990, but has been upgraded with improved chemical and radiation detection equipment and communication systems for reporting potential hazardous environments and threats. The M2 Bradley, an infantry fighting vehicle in use since 1981, has been upgraded with thermal imaging, gun turret optics, and remote fire control systems. (These are the U.S. military vehicles with the most powerful engines)

The M88 Hercules, in use since 1961, is a 70-ton battlefield recovery vehicle used to retrieve immobilized heavy military vehicles. It has been upgraded over the years with increased steering, electrical system, and increased engine horse power.

Click here to see America’s oldest land vehicles still in use by the military.

To determine the oldest U.S. military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used worldwide. Military vehicles are ranked according to the year each they entered service. All the vehicles on this list have entered service before 2001. Information on top speed, crew size, and what role the vehicle plays within the military also came from Military Factory. We independently verified that each of these vehicles was still in service.