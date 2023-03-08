Special Report

What Americans Care About Most in Life

Josie Green
March 8, 2023 2:00 pm

Regardless of their age, location, or social standing, adults generally share a variety of basic human needs and wants, including personal freedom, health, friendship, resources, intimacy, and self-improvement. However, an individual’s upbringing, personal philosophies, religious beliefs, and other factors can dictate which of these needs they prioritize. (These are the rich countries with the best and worst quality of life.) 

To compile a list of the most important aspects of life for consumers in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Global Consumer Survey conducted by Statista, a consumer data website. The 2022 survey asked more than 50,000 respondents: “Out of the following list, which are the 3 most important aspects to you in life? Please choose exactly 3.”

The options included priorities such as success, safety and security, having a good time, and learning new things – all of which can satisfy some of our core needs. According to the survey, however, having a happy relationship is the top goal for a majority of Americans. Romantic relationships can satisfy the needs for intimacy and social connection. Living an honest and respectable life was a close second. 

The least prioritized aspects of life – selected as being among the most important aspects of life by only 12%-13% of respondents – were traditions, social justice, and career advancement. (Learn about the careers with the worst job security.)

