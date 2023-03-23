34 American-Made Firearms Used Every Day by the US Military

The U.S. military is one of the best armed militaries on the planet, using some of the best aircraft, drones, tanks, naval vessels, and even small arms. One large contributing factor to this is the country’s large defense budget. Nearly all of the weapons at the disposal of the U.S. military are produced domestically as well, as a means of quality control. (See every combat drone used by the U.S. military.)

The Buy American Act of 1933 requires that small arms for the military, as well as other weapons, vessels, and aircraft among others, be produced within the U.S. While there are some weapons that originated outside of the U.S., they are still mostly produced here.

Small arms are some of the most recognized weapons within the U.S. military, and many are household names because of their longevity or popularity within U.S. gun culture. Accordingly, guns made by Remington or Colt have a place in American military history, and iterations still continue in active service. (Here is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

To determine the small arms used by the U.S. military that are made in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications. We included data from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms and more used by militaries across the world, on the type of weapon, caliber, maximum range, and year entered service. The weapons are listed in alphabetical order.

The weapons on this list range from sniper rifles, shotguns, battle rifles, and even mortars. Some of these active-service small arms even reach as far back as the Korean War era.

Here’s a look at U.S. military small arms made in the United States: