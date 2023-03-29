Best Cities to Go Out for Brunch this Year

Brunch, the combination of "breakfast" and "lunch," might be the most mouthwatering portmanteau of the English language. Brunch can be a leisurely start to the week that involves meeting friends on a late Sunday morning for overpriced eggs Benedict, avocado toast, and mimosas (you're not counting calories at brunch); a treat for mom on Mother's Day; even a business springboard for the new week.

To determine the best cities for brunch-lovers in 2023, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a new ranking published by LawnStarter, a lawn-care startup that conducts research into city and state amenities. The site judged the 200 largest U.S. cities according to eight individual metrics, weighted differently, in five overall categories: access (number of brunch vendors and brunch deals), quality (including consumer ratings and average number of brunch reviews), community (number of brunch clubs), events (number of brunch events), and demand (number of monthly Google searches for brunch-related keywords over the past year.)

Click here for a list of the best cities for brunch-lovers

Cities with favorable weather and/or with "foodie" reputations tend to be brunch hotspots, and our list reflects that. California and Florida each place four cities on this list. Texas can claim three, and five states are represented by two cities apiece.

According to the LawnStarter report, New York City had the most brunch clubs and ranked first for the most local brunch deals. Miami topped the field for most brunch vendors per square mile.