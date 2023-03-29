The Deadliest Mass Shootings Since the Columbine

This Monday morning, a shooter walked entered a private grade school in Nashville and killed six people. It was the 13th incident in the U.S. this year in which four or more people were killed, and the 130th mass shooting this year. (Here is a breakdown of how much mass shootings have increased over the years.)

Mass shootings – defined as shooting events in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the perpetrator – are on the rise in the United States. According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks gun violence in the United States, the number of mass shootings annually has more than doubled since 2018, when there were 336 incidents. In 2021, there were 693 mass shootings – incidents that contributed to a historic surge in homicide cases. (Here are the states where mass shootings happen most, and where.)

Since the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, there have been 22 mass shootings that have resulted in 10 or more deaths – and the Uvalde, Texas, shooting is the latest. Not 10 days earlier, a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, resulted in 10 deaths.

Using the GVA database as well as local media reports, 24/7 Wall St. identified the deadliest mass shootings since Columbine.

Though the time period in question spans over two decades, half of the shootings on this list have taken place in the last five years. The surge in active shooter incidents has come as gun sales surged in the U.S. Though so far this year, gun sales appear to be falling from the historic highs reported in 2021. (Here are the states where people bought the most guns so far this year.)

