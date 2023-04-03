World War II's 18 Biggest Battles

It has been more than three-quarters of a century since the end of World War II. No conflict since then has come near to the magnitude of death and destruction wrought. During six years of battle, over 80 million people, soldiers and civilians, lost their lives. Some of the deadliest battles in human history took place during the war.

Many of the battles on the list are conflicts between the Soviet Union, one of the Allied powers, and Nazi Germany, the main Axis power. These battles were characterized by the size of military resources involved and the significant civilian population loss.

The fog of war always complicates exact casualty totals. The estimates are the result of historians patching together primary documents over many years.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of the largest battles of World War II based on the number of casualties, which includes deaths and wounded. When available, we included civilian casualties. To create our list, we reviewed material from sources such as the Imperial War Museum in London, World War II battle database, and more.

