Last Year's 24 Biggest Scandals

Last week, Donald Trump became the first current or former U.S. president to be charged with a crime. Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury appears to be tied to hush money Trump allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels during his 2020 presidential campaign. For a president that was no stranger to controversies and legal intrigue, this is just the latest scandal tied to his name. (See the most and least effective presidents, according to historians.)

There has been no shortage of scandals this past year. Individuals, companies, and governments were involved in a range of controversies related to what they said and did.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed news stories to identify the top 24 scandals of 2022. We placed a particular emphasis on celebrities, sports, politics, and corporate scandals, listing them in no particular order.

There are more political scandals on the list than any other type. Politicians from across the political spectrum were involved in controversies and scandals, as were political institutions. A landmark Supreme Court decision regarding abortion rights was leaked. The FBI, meanwhile, conducted a search of former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. (see what every president did after leaving the White House).

In the world of sports – crossing over to the world of politics – there have been questions and allegations of foul play ever since Qatar won its bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then, other controversies surfaced, specifically human rights abuses regarding conditions of migrant workers who built the stadiums for the events and LGBTQ rights. (These are the most disliked leaders in the world)

Multiple celebrities were also involved in scandals, often through comments they made or actions they took. Some, like Will Smith, apologized, while others, like Kanye West, have yet to express any regret.

Several corporations got in hot water for business decisions they made. Cryptocurrency trading platform FTX suddenly collapsed with allegations of fraud and ongoing investigations. Fashion house Balenciaga managed to very rapidly torpedo its brand with a horrendous ad campaign. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has been chaotic, and no one is quite sure what is next for the platform. (Scandals that cost companies billions in fines)

There have also been several scandals related to COVID-19 restrictions and pandemic financial aid, in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world. Athletes, too, found themselves in the spotlight. Some were sports related, like star football player Antonio Brown’s dramatic exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (yes, that was this year), while others, like WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia and Tom Brady’s marital problems, less so.

All of these stories have been constantly discussed in the media and beyond, for better or worse.

