The Gun Calibers Used the Most to Commit Crimes in The US

According to the FBI, active shooter incidents surged by over 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Additionally, firearms were involved in over 234,500 violent crimes in 2021, a more than 30% increase from 2020.

Firearm sales in the U.S. totaled nearly 38.9 million in 2021, down slightly from an all-time high of more than 39.7 million in 2020, based on FBI background check data, a proxy for sales. Still, 2021 was the second biggest year for gun sales in the United States – and while gun sales may have slowed, gun violence has not. (Here is a look at the states where people buy the most guns.)

There are nearly 400 million civilian-owned firearms in the U.S., according to Small Arms Survey 2018 estimates. The vast majority are used for legitimate purposes: from target shooting and collecting to hunting and home defense. But every firearm is a lethal weapon that, in the wrong hands, can be used unlawfully, including to kill or coerce. And certain types of guns are far more likely to be used by criminals than others.

Using gun tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the firearm calibers most commonly used in crime in 2021. Our list includes rifle, handgun, and shotgun calibers and gauges.

Guns that are traced by the ATF are typically those found at crime scenes and are either have been used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. Though it is important to note that not all firearms used in a crime are traced.

All told, the ATF traced over 450,000 firearms nationwide in 2021, up 16% from about 390,000 in 2020. The vast majority of these firearms are chambered for rounds typically used by handguns, which are relatively easy to conceal. The handgun calibers on this list include .25, .32, and .380 – chambers commonly found in small, cheap firearms that have historically been widely available on the black market.

Other firearm types that rank highly on this list include those that are widely popular with law-abiding gun enthusiasts and sports women and men, such as 12 gauge shotguns, .223 rifles, and 9mm handguns. (Here is a look at the 50 most popular guns in the world).

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly listed .32 caliber firearms as .35 caliber firearms. The error has been corrected.