Biggest One-Hit Wonders of the 1970s

To many people, the 1970s means cringeworthy clothes, terrible hairstyles, lines at gasoline stations, and bad music. But the decade also birthed hip-hop, popularized soul and funk, brought greater recognition to singer-songwriters, and, for better or worse, saw the explosion of disco.

All these genres spawned or energized performers who went on to have long and successful careers. But the decade also saw its share of one-hit wonders – artists who achieved stardom that turned out to be all too temporary. (These are the biggest one-hit wonders in music history.)

To determine the biggest one hit wonders of the 1970s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed performance data for the top 40 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. Songs that reached No. 1 or No. 2 between the years 1970 and 1979 were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 40 points, a week at No. 2 worth 39 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 40 worth one point. To be considered, artists must have had no more than three Top 40 hits in all, either as individual artists or as featured performers, and must have sold no more than five million albums in the United States throughout their careers. Chart data is current through April 8, 2023.

Of the 40 songs on our one-hit wonders list, 13 summited Billboard’s Hot 100 for just one week. The song that stayed atop the chart the longest on our list is “You Light Up My Life,” a romantic ballad performed by Debby Boone, from the 1977 movie of the same name. It topped the Billboard chart for 10 weeks and went on to win a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar for Best Original Song. (These are the most dominant reigns in Billboard history.)

Vacationers in the summer of 1979 couldn’t escape the pounding rock single “My Sharona” by The Knack, which held the top spot for six weeks that year, the second-longest tenure on our list. It was Billboard’s top single for 1979.

In terms of staying power in the Billboard Hot 100, four songs remained in the top 40 for 20 weeks or longer: “You Light Up My Life,” “Pop Muzik” by M, “A Fifth of Beethoven” by Walter Murphy & The Big Apple Band, and “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People.