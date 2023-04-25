Things They Say in New England That the Rest of Us Probably Don't Get

New England — comprised today of the states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island — was given its name by English explorer John Smith in 1616, and the term became official four years later.

While other parts of what is now the United States were settled by the Spanish, the Dutch, the French, and even the Russians (primarily in what are now Alaska and California), the English overwhelmingly colonized the far upper righthand corner of our country, and English has been the major “foreign” language spoken in the region since the beginning.

But in some cases, that language has developed into a kind of English that people from other parts of America can’t easily understand. In common with every culturally unique and reasonably cohesive corner of the nation, New England has developed its own vocabulary and its own way of expressing everyday concerns. Often these are unique to just a single state, or even a single city or rural area.

All 50 of the words and phrases in this list might not be in frequent current usage — and they certainly aren’t used in every part of New England — but you will certainly hear a good many of them at various times, in various places, and you just might want to know what they mean.

The country that forms upper New England’s northern border has its own way of using English, and there are plenty of Canadian slang words and phrases Americans just don’t get.

